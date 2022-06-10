HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County is hosting a drug takeback event this weekend, encouraging community members to drop off their expired and unused medications.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs are hosting the June 12 event. The announcement said there will also be a pancake breakfast.

Community members with old, unused, expired, or unwanted medicine can drop off the drugs at the Valois Logan Hector Fire Station at 5736 Rt. 414 in Hector until 11:00 a.m. on June 12, 2022.

SCCUDD also said that medication can be disposed of all year long using the confidential 2/7 drop boxes at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in Watkins Glen or the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls.

According to SCCUDD and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the majority of the abused medication come from family and friends each year, including prescription drugs that are stolen from medicine cabinets. SCCUDD also warned against flushing medication in the toilet or throwing them out.