Dry today with rain showers returning tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Dry conditions return today as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Cloud cover will hold throughout the day but some breaks are possible during the early afternoon. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived. More cloud cover builds in around dinner time. Highs for today reach the low 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s. Clouds break apart during the early evening but this will not last as a warm front lifts into the region overnight which will result in increasing clouds and some rain/snow showers. Rain showers remain isolated to scattered throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures will make their way near 50 for our highs on Thursday. A cold front moves through in the evening on Thursday and then a northwest wind moves in behind it. This results in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be spotty and light. For the most part, it will just be some flurries. Dry weather returns Friday night.

Our dry period Friday night comes to an end Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in. This area of low pressure will bring snow showers to the Twin Tiers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday reach near 40. Drier conditions return for Sunday but will not last long as another area of low pressure moves in for Monday. Rain and snow showers are possible on Monday with this area of low pressure. Cloud cover holds Tuesday but we do start to dry out. Highs remain in the upper 30s to near 40 as we head into the next workweek.

Have an awesome day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

​​SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

