WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Guests may have to wait a bit longer if they want that perfect shot of the local waterfalls near the Finger Lakes.

This July so far has been drier than normal. According to data taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, only 0.29 of an inch of rainfall fell from July 1 to July 17.

The lack of rainfall has been hard not only for farms and vineyards, but for scenic waterfalls as well. The waterfalls in Schuyler County, including Shequaga Falls and the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge, have less flowing water than usual.

The rainfall from July 17 to July 18 may have not added much to bring waterfall levels back to normal, but it could be a sign that waterfalls will be very active again soon. Watkins Glen State Park Manager Ronald Roney is hopeful that the gorge will return to its visually stunning levels ahead of the upcoming fall season.

“The rain that we had gotten just the most previous evening has helped to a certain extent,” said Ronald. “It doesn’t take long for it to come back into the gorge and liven up the waterfalls, but we’re still very much lacking what we would need under normal rain conditions.”

Some waterfalls in the Watkins Glen State Park are already seeing active levels. Others across Schuyler County may need more time and rain storms to liven up.