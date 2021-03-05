Dump the Jug to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ally Payne and Scott Free, hosts of The Buzz with Scott and Ally have been running a campaign for a while to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. Dump the Jug, a coin collecting campaign has been seen in some local area businesses where passersby were encouraged to drop off any loose change they didn’t need.

Tomorrow, March 6th, Scott and Ally are hosting a drive-thru donation event at Ferrario Ford using their Quick Lane. They will be collecting change from 11 AM until 1 PM and they encourage you to bring the biggest jug of change you have to donate for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“If you have changed in a cup holder of your car and home and a coffee cam whatever it is. Join us at the Ferrario Auto team between 11 and one Saturday in the quick lane. You don’t even have to get out of your car just bring your jug.” Said Scott Free

“Started out where we had businesses and anybody really who wanted to get a jug, that they could get a jug from us, and then collect change, leading up to this event.” Said Ally Payne

18 News will check back with Scott and Ally for the grand total raised. All the money raised will go to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network locally.