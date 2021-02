WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Fire Department is responding to a dump truck rollover accident outside of Landon’s in Watkins Glen.

Crews are currently working to stabilize the truck and roads in the area have been closed. No damage appears to have happened to the structure, but the awning in the side of the building is bent or torn.





There’s no word if there were any injuries.