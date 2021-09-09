Dump truck from Elmira Heights company hits bridge on I-86 in Chemung

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A dump truck from Edger Enterprises in Elmira heights hit a bridge on the I-86, according to initial reports.

The accident happened a little after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 near Exit 58 in the Town of Chemung.

According to images taken by a reporter on the scene, it appears the bed of the truck came off of the body and wedged under the bridge.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews began to tow the bed of the truck from under the bridge. A few minutes later, the same reporter said crews got the truckbed down and were loading onto a flatbed truck.

