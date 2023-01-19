ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway.

Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump truck carrying dirt or gravel tipped on its side, crushing a white sedan.

Details are extremely limited, and the status of the drivers and passengers involved is unknown. Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection. By 1:30 p.m., the scene was mostly clear as the vehicles were removed, and traffic resumed.

