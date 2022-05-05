PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate in the Yates County Jail has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to someone, threatening to harm them, police said.

Joshua Roth, 31, of Dundee, was arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department in connection to the April incident. According to police, Roth is currently an inmate in the Yates County Jail on other charges.

Police said Roth allegedly sent messages to someone living in the Village and threatened them with bodily harm.

Roth was charged with 2nd-degree Harassment. He was issued a Criminal Summons to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date to answer the charge.