DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee man has been charged again for child sex abuse, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

James Petersen, 62, was charged on July 27, 2022 by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report said that Petersen was accused of allegedly subjecting a child in the Village of Dundee to sexual contact and attempted sexual contact.

Petersen was charged with 1st-degree Sex Abuse and 1st-degree Attempted Sex Abuse. He was arraigned in the Town of Starkey Court and released on pre-trial release the report said.

Petersen was previously arrested on a 1st-degree Sexual Abuse charge on June 29, 2022. The arrest report from that incident similarly said that Petersen subjected a child to sexual contact. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify whether the two arrests were connected incidents.