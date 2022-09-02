ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Parker Patten, age 6, and her family visited the Elmira Heights Dunkin’ location today to decorate donuts as a part of a collaboration between Dunkin’ and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“She was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), more specifically Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, in addition to that she has autism,” Said Paker’s brother, Khalil Tranchant. “So she’s been through heart surgeries and a lot of things very early in her life, but she’s pushing through, and doing well now.”

At the event, Parker decorated her very own specially-crafted Make-A-Wish Star Donut with her family. As a part of the program, Parker wished for a sensory room. “She was able to pick out what she wanted, it was delivered to us, it was easy and it was a blast for her,” said Khalil.

Donna Auria, Regional Development Director for Make-A-Wish spoke about the event and what it means for children to take part in the program. “Wishes are life-changing for kids and their families and it’s critical during a time that they’re dealing with an illness that they have hope and something to look forward to getting them outside their medical journey.”

From September 2 through September 12, guests who contribute $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier will receive a Make-A-Wish Star Donut while supplies last. All donations will benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.