Dunkin’ presents the Food Bank of the Southern Tier with a check from “Iced Coffee Day”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Back in August Dunkin’ had its annual “Iced Coffee Day” and donated one dollar from every cup of iced coffee sold to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Katherine Stawser is the Community Engagement Manager for the Food Bank and said how much every dollar means to the organization so they can help families in need in our community.

“The impact that one dollar can make on our work is quite large. So for example, ten dollars donated can provide 30 meals to our neighbors in need, who are facing food insecurity, especially during these challenging times with the pandemic every dollar counts and really has a big impact on providing those meals to our neighbors who are facing food insecurity,” Stawser said.

On Tuesday, September 29 is National Dunkin’ Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating it by donating 250 pounds of coffee to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“The donation of coffee to the food bank is going to be quite great. I don’t know about you but having a cup of coffee in the morning is really helpful,” Stawser said. “So just being able to provide coffee to our pantries and have them be able to provide it to their clients is going to be a nice way to keep the Dunkin’ joy going through the year”

Since 2018, “Iced Coffee Day” has generated more than $38,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier.