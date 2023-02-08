BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A jury in Bath decided Dustin Drake—the man on trial for a 2019 fatal DWI crash—was not guilty on all 15 counts he faced, including murder and vehicular homicide.

The jury resumed deliberations around 9:30 a.m. on February 8, 2023, a day after deliberations paused because a juror called out sick. According to a reporter in the courtroom, just after 10:15 a.m., the jury reached the verdict that Drake was not guilty on all counts. As Drake was escorted out of the courtroom, he and his mother were both in tears, according to the reporter.

Drake had faced a total of 15 charges, including four counts of 2nd-degree murder, as well as aggravated vehicular homicide, and a felony DWI charge. The trial for the 2019 Pulteney crash that left four people dead started on Jan. 23, 2023.

The Oct. 2019 crash killed Korbie Higgins (28), Coy Miner Jr. (26), Nicole Wise (25) and Adam Bellamy (29) when the car hit a tree. Drake’s attorney Ray Schlather had been trying to prove that Drake was buckled in the back seat of the car during the crash, not in the driver’s seat. Drake survived the accident with only minor injuries and was found 150 feet away from the wreckage.

