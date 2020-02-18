Early bird registration for 36th Annual Guthrie Gallop now open

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Early registration for the 36th Annual Guthrie Gallop is now open. The Gallop will be held on Saturday, May 9th in Sayre, Pa. The Guthrie Gallop will join the Sayre Turkey Trot for the fifth annual Guthrie Race Series.

Participants who register for and complete a race distance in both races will receive an exclusive gift.

The Guthrie Gallop this year will benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund which supports Guthrie patients in need of financial support during medical treatment.

Early registration is priced at $20 for one run or $30 for both. Rates increase by $5 on March 2nd. On race day, one run will cost $30 and both will cost $40.

To register, visit their website.