Early morning accident in City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s police and fire departments responding to a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.
The accident happening on the corner of West Clinton Street and College Avenue around 7:10 Wednesday morning.
According to an Elmira police officer on scene, there were no injuries to report on at this time.
Our 18 News reporter on scene spoke with a woman who watched the accident occur and she says that one of the two vehicles made an illegal turn which is what led to the accident.
This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest information.