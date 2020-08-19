Early morning accident in City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s police and fire departments responding to a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident happening on the corner of West Clinton Street and College Avenue around 7:10 Wednesday morning.

According to an Elmira police officer on scene, there were no injuries to report on at this time.

Our 18 News reporter on scene spoke with a woman who watched the accident occur and she says that one of the two vehicles made an illegal turn which is what led to the accident.

Elmira’s Police and Fire departments responding to a motor vehicle crash on the corner of College Avenue and West Clinton Street this morning. Police say nobody was injured in the accident. This is developing story so stick with 18 News both on-air and online for the latest. pic.twitter.com/S6rqMEqiRf — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) August 19, 2020

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest information.