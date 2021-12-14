Early morning explosion rocks downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a report of an electrical explosion in downtown Elmira early Tuesday morning.

Elmira Police, the Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG responded to reports of the blast around 12:15 a.m. on Baldwin Street across from the Chemung Canal Trust Company.

Initially believed to be a gas explosion, basements in the building were checked and it was discovered an underground transformer had exploded.

Police said repairs were made and the scene was cleared about two hours later.