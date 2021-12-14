Early morning explosion rocks downtown Elmira

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a report of an electrical explosion in downtown Elmira early Tuesday morning.

Elmira Police, the Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG responded to reports of the blast around 12:15 a.m. on Baldwin Street across from the Chemung Canal Trust Company.

Initially believed to be a gas explosion, basements in the building were checked and it was discovered an underground transformer had exploded.

Police said repairs were made and the scene was cleared about two hours later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now