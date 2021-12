TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a severe barn fire in Steuben County Monday morning.

A call for the structure fire went out around 5:45 a.m., according to Steuben County Emergency Management. The fire reportedly broke out in an equipment barn at a residence on State Route 36 in Troupsburg.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, however, the barn was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.