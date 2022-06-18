ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out Saturday morning on Elmira’s Southside, leaving a large section of the house charred.

Reports of a structure fire rang out sometime after 1 a.m. on Saturday on Chestnut Street in Elmira. Smoke filled the neighborhood as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

One neighbor that lives a block away from the house told 18 News that her house had filled with smoke, making her think it was her house that was on fire. They said that the fire was contained within 30 minutes, but made the entire neighborhood very smoky.

The fire had destroyed the entire garage that was connected to the house, as well as heavy damage to the upper sections of the main building.

It is unaware at this time how the fire started, or if there were any injuries reported as a result. 18 News will update the story if more information becomes available.