HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning.

The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home.

The fire department said that with two engines, crews were able to put out the fire and limit its spread. Elmira Heights Fire and Town and Country also responded.

HFD and the Chemung County Fire Investigation Team are currently investigating the blaze. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

