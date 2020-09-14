An Elmira man is dead after an early morning home invasion robbery

UPDATE (7:13 A.M.) — According to the Elmira Police Department, a 29 year old Elmira resident has died as a result of an early home invasion robbery.

On September 14, 2020, at approximately 2:30 AM, the Elmira Police Department

responded to a residence in the 600 block of Taylor Street for a report of a gunshot

victim. Upon arrival officers located a male inside the residence who was suffering

from at least one gunshot wound. EMS attempted life saving measures however the

male victim died at the scene.

The male victim was identified as a 29 year old Elmira resident. The victim’s identity will not be disclosed at this time.



A 20 year old female Elmira resident and her infant daughter were both present at the time of the shooting however both escaped injury.



The death is believed to be the result of a home invasion robbery.

A vehicle was stolen from the residence at the time of the robbery and later recovered by officers on Alexander Place.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 607-737-5626 or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.