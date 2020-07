HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Fire/Rescue responded to a rollover accident around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Westinghouse Road.

The department reported minor injuries to those involved, though the number of people injured was not immediately made available.

Courtesy Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department

Erway Ambulance, CCSO and Daves Towing assisted on scene with the incident under investigation by Horseheads Police.

18 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.