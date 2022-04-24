ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect.

According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers.

Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered a large gathering of individuals outside houses in the 200 block of West Hudson.

Police obtained information that there was a shooting and that two vehicles had fled the scene, after searching the area, police had found, and collected multiple shell casings.

While police were at the scene, more officers were dispatched to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a shooting victim.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, and learned he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that the events were related and that the male victim was shot while operating a vehicle in the 200 block of West Hudson Street.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, Elmira Police ask for any witnesses or anyone with video/information from the events, to contact them at 607-737-5626 or at the tip line (607) 271-HALT.