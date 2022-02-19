Early morning stabbing in Ithaca leaves unknown suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was stabbed in Ithaca early Saturday, according to police, no suspect has been named.

Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 19 the victim entered a local business in Ithaca and reported that he had been stabbed.

He was stabbed in his torso and was initially uncooperative, claiming not to know where he was stabbed or who he was stabbed by.

The victim later stated he was stabbed by a black male, but gave no further description, police say, and was stabbed in the parking lot of West Village Place.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene in that area, however.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and refused to cooperate further.

This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.