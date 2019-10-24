Early voting begins Saturday in Steuben County

Breaking News
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Early voting in Steuben County begins on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the handicapped accessible Steuben County Annex, 20 E. Morris St. and will continue until Nov. 3 on the following day and times:

  • Oct 27 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Oct 28 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct 29 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Oct 30 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct 31 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 1 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 2-3 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steuben Board of Elections commissioners Veronica Olin (R) and Kelly Penziul (D) report the process for early voting will be the same as for voters voting at their own poll site.

“It is important everyone knows if they vote any time during Early Voting they cannot vote again on Election Day,” the commissioners said. “It’s one and done.”

