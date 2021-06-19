Rochester Area

Early Voting for New York Primary Ends Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early voting for the New York Primary election wraps up Sunday, June 20.

Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties all held Republican primaries. Chemung County held one Conservative party primary. No Democratic races are being held this year.

Only voters who registered to the Republican party will be able to vote in the listed primaries. The only exception is the Conservative primary in Southport’s Council Member race.

Anyone who votes during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Primary Election Day, which takes place Tuesday, June 22.

