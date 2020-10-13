Early voting to begin in New York on October 24th

In locations across the country, early in person voting has already begun. And it’s proving to be a bit of a mess. Long wait times and technical problems are leading to voter discouragement this week and horror stories have begun circulating the internet. However, here in Chemung County things are not expected to be as bad. Early voting in New York begins on October 24th and 18 News spoke with the Chemung County Democratic Election Commissioner Cindy Emmer on what we can expect in the coming weeks.

“Early voting is relatively new to New York State, this is the third time that we will be doing early voting. I think last year when we did it, last fall was the first time, we had more than we had expected and we expect a lot of people this year because of COVID,” Emmer said.

Cindy went on to say how early voting is extremely beneficial especially in the year of the coronavirus. COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and if a voter forgets a mask, they will have masks available to use. There is one polling site here in Chemung County and it is at the Board of Elections. The early voting hours for Chemung County are listed below.

Saturday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 25th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 26th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 27th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 28th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 29th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 30th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 1st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm