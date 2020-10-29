Early voting turnout big in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Early voting turnout has been huge in the state of New York as the country attempts to elect a president as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on throughout the country. As of yesterday, one million New Yorkers cast an early ballot and that number is expected to increase through the end of early voting on November 1st.

In Steuben County, as of today, four thousand early votes have been tallied since the beginning of early voting on October 24th and the turnout is expected to continue to be high through the end. On the first day of early voting, a line was out the door and around the corner at the Steuben County Annex Building on East Morris Street.

“Things have been going really well. On Saturday morning we had people lined up at seven o’clock in the morning and we had them wrapped all the way around the building and part of the parking lot.” Said Vicky Olin, Republican Election Commissioner. She went on to say that they made some tweaks to their operations and are able to move people through with ease. The room where ballots are actually submitted has plenty of space and they have significant safety protocols in place in regards to the ongoing pandemic.

“The first time was on November 9, 2019. We didn’t have quite as big of a turnout but this is actually definitely a surprise a lot bigger turnout than we had expected but it’s great.” Said Kelly Penziul, Democratic Election Commissioner. It was a little slow today due to the weather but they expect turnout to pick up once again as the weekend approaches.

The turnout in Steuben County has been so good that while talking with 18 News, the Election Commissioners decided to extend early voting hours on Saturday to accommodate those who want to take advantage of early voting before Election Day. Sunday’s hours will remain the same.

Hours for the rest of early voting in Steuben County are as follows:

Thursday October 29, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Early voting hours for Steuben County.

You can see a running total of the voter turnout on the Steuben County Board of Elections website. As of this writing over 4200 early votes have been cast, accounting for 6.7% of registered voters.

