Easter egg hunts and events in the Twin Tiers

A picture taken on Palm Sunday, on April 5, 2020 in Salzburg shows colourful hard boiled eggs on the grass, as easter celebrations this year will be held in the extraordinary circumstances of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – After many local Easter events were canceled last year, local organizations and businesses are holding Easter egg hunts and events across the area this weekend.

If you have an Easter egg hunt to add to our list, email news@wetmtv.com. This list will be updated as more events become available.

His Tabernacle Mansfield Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

You’re invited to join us for our annual Easter egg event – The Great Egg Hunt!! LOTS OF CANDY. Prizes, bounce houses, photo booth & more! Saturday, April 3rd at 10 am at 717 Lambs Creek Rd in Mansfield, PA. Face masks and social distancing are required. This is an outdoors event.

His Tabernacle Horseheads Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

You’re invited to join us for our annual Easter egg event – The Great Egg Hunt!! LOTS OF CANDY. Prizes, bounce houses, photo booth & more! Saturday, April 3rd at 10 am at 16 Level Acres Drive in Horseheads. Face masks and social distancing are required. This is an outdoor event.

Sayre Health Care Center Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

Our annual Easter egg hunt will look a little different this year. We will be holding a day long Easter egg scavenger hunt. To accommodate social distancing, we are asking for you to please schedule a time with our activity department at 570-888-2192 ext. 311. The scavenger hunt will take place from 10am-2pm. Kids will be given a sheet of clues to find the hidden eggs around the grounds of Sayre Health Care Center. Once their sheet is completely, they will turn it into reception and pick up their goodie bag and be entered in a drawing to win a bigger prize!

Elkland Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

Kids Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Grand Canyon Chapter ABATE and Co-sponsored by Sgt. Snyders Lonely Hearts Club in Jerome Park.

Grist Iron Brewing Company Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m.

2020 and 2021 have been very rough for all of us with the pandemic and everything so we thought of doing something fun! Let’s do a community Easter Egg Hunt! Grist Iron Brewing Company at 4880 SR 414 in Burdett has been generous enough to donate their property for the hunt and community members have been great on donating Easter Eggs and Candy! The Hunt will be open for ages 0-14! Everybody is Welcome so make sure to share!

Arnot Mall Easter Craft & Vendor Fair: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Easter Craft & Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at the Arnot Mall. Come shop and support your local small businesses. There will be unique crafters, edibles, collectibles, home decor and some of your favorite direct sellers. Free admission. Get your Passport at one of the Vendor Tables and get it filled out and drop off at the Magic FM table for your chance for a $100 Visa Gift Card.

To become a vendor click here: https://form.jotform.com/210635151943047

The Petal Post Easter Egg Hunt in Towanda: Saturday, April 3, 2 p.m.

Bring the kids down to search for hidden eggs! The Easter Bunny will make an appearance as well. Bring a basket to collect eggs or a bag. RSVP on Facebook. 21 Main St, Towanda.

The Way Center Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 4, 9:30 a.m.

The Way Center at 132 Oakwood Ave in Elmira Heights is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for all of the little ones! We’ll have many fun things for the kids to do: A crane will be dropping Easter Eggs, the Easter Bunny will be hopping around, we’ll have awesome prizes for the kids to win, a petting zoo, and an awesome balloon animal station! Registration begins at 9:30 am, but the event itself won’t begin until 11 am!

Grace Community Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 4, 10:45 a.m.

Free event at 9192 County Road 74 in Pulteney