TWIN TIERS (WETM) — Many local organizations are holding Easter Egg Hunts this weekend. Here are a few below:

Saturday, April 8th

From the Farm — Saturday, April 08, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm , 143 Marsh Creek Rd, Wellsboro, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

Adult egg hunt at 10:00 AM and children’s egg hunt at 11:00 AM with over 500 eggs for the children’s egg hunt.

Bradley Farms — Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1543 Maple Ave Elmira, NY

$12 per Child. Hunt for Ages 2-5 and 6 to 8. Pre-registration is recommended.

Fresh Start Church — Saturday, April 8, 2022, 11:00 AM, 2447 Corning Rd. Elmira, NY 14903

Egg hunt open to children of all ages along with other Easter activities. If you have additional questions, please contact the church office paumc1238@aol.com or 607.733.4485

People’s Baptist Church of Newfield — Saturday, April 08, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm, 364 Main Street Newfield, NY 14867

FREE Easter Egg Hunt for different age groups and free lunch along with other balloon animals and face paint. Go to the Facebook page for updates.

Lafayette Park Watkins Glen — Saturday, April 08, 2023, 11:00 am, Corners of 4th, Decatur, Porter, & 5th Streets, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

At 11 am Hunt starts for Children 5 and Under at 11:10am- Hunt starts for Children and 5+. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance before the hunt and please bring your own basket.

Troy Fair Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 436 Gate One Lane, Troy, PA 16947

$5 per Child. Registration opens at 10 AM with hunt beginning at 11 AM. Pre-registration is required.

Sunday, April 9th

Brand Park Beautification Committee — Saturday, Apr 8th, 3–5 p.m. 301-311 Maple Ave, Elmira, NY

Easter Egg Hunt at the Brand Park Band stand. Appearance by the Easter Bunny! Eight lucky kids will receive a full Easter basket. First 125 children will receive a gift bag with assorted toys, coloring books, and candy.

His Tabernacle — Saturday, April 8th, and Sunday, April 9th, After Church Services, 16 Level Acres Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845

Easter egg hunt with 100,000 eggs and a helicopter drop. All events are free and open to the community. More details can be found at histabernacle.com/easter.