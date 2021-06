ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The EastSide Market is returning to Elmira on Tuesday, June 22 at the Holiday Inn Elmira. The market will be every week from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. under the big red and white tent.

The market accepts SNAP, WIC, FMNP, FCC, and credit cards and offers fresh produce and goods from local vendors.

Interested vendors can email dkh54@cornell.edu for an application.