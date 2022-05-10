ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is hosting a seminar series put on by CASA- Trinity of Elmira to help parents build healthy relationships with their children.

The workshops will be available in person with virtual make-up sessions for parents to provide them with simple and practical strategies to help build strong, healthy relationships with their children. The program workshops are offered by trainers of the Triple P, Positive Parenting Program, and are Prevention Specialists with CASA-Trinity Inc.

The workshops will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Ernie Davis Academy Community Room. If you are not able to make it in person, you can join the make-up sessions for the second two of the seminars by utilizing the links below.

Raising Responsible Teenagers

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

6:30-8:00 p.m.

You can join virtually on May 11th at 6:30 PM online Zoom Link here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81428599702)

Raising Competent Teenagers

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

6:30-8:00 p.m.

EDA Community Room

Can’t make it in person? You can join for the make-up virtual version of this session on May 25th at 6:30 PM online)

>>Follow this link to register



Getting Teenagers Connected

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

6:30-8:00 p.m.

EDA Community Room

Can’t make it in person? You can join for the make-up virtual version of this session on June 8th at 6:30 PM online)

>>Follow this link to register