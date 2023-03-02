ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Read Across America Day is a way to get the kids interested in literacy but also a way to pay homage to the children’s author, Dr. Seuss as this day falls on his birthday.

Schools all over the nation, as well as Elmira Schools is kicking off March Madness with a great start. Local figures like Mayor Mandell and Chemung County Legislator Brent Stermer stopped by to read books to students at Hendy Elementary in West Elmira.

Michelle Halperin, a 4th grade teacher at Hendy, said the day is way to make an otherwise mundane activity fun for kids.

“We get into our routine’s all of us do. Every morning we go to work and, it’s the same thing in the classroom,” Halperin said. “You try and do fun things but, the reality is we have certain things we have to do every single day.

“It’s great for the kids, the kids love to meet people that they’re not really familiar with” Halperin added. “But it’s also great for the people to come and see what’s going on in the classrooms, and to meet the kids who are members of our public schools. I love that opportunity to bring people together.”