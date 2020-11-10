Eight fire departments respond to Monday brush fire in Catherine

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eight fire departments and approximately 60 firefighters responded to an 8-acre brush fire in the Town of Catherine on Monday afternoon.

At 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 9, the Odessa Fire Department was first dispatched to Gulf Road that was spreading toward the Connecticut Hill State Forest.



Courtesy Odessa Fire Department

The Odessa Fire Department requested mutual aid from the following fire departments: Montour Falls, Mecklenburg, Watkins Glen, Beaver Dams, Hector, Trumansburg and Van Etten. The Millport Fire Department stood by at the Odessa Station.

Due to the quick efforts of approximately 60 firefighters, the fire was contained after burning over 8 acres of woodland. The Schuyler County 911 center and New York State Electric and Gas also assisted with this incident. The cause of the fire was an arcing power line that ignited dry vegetation.

All units were back in service at 9:45 p.m.