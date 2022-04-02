HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira native and retired astronaut Eileen Collins had lines of people out the door of Wings of Eagles Discovery Center waiting for their turn to have Eileen sign a copy of her new book.

The book, titled “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars,” tells Eileen’s story for the first time through her different achievements, and the opportunities she’s had throughout her life.

The event was housed inside of the hanger of the museum and had a packed house the entire event, giving those that turned up the opportunity to speak with Eileen and get their book signed while being surrounded by famous military aircraft.

18 News had the chance to speak to Eileen about her book and was asked about what kind of message she wants to deliver to young people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses,

“Just stay focused on why you’re there,” she said, referring to young women in STEM programs, “If you love the subject, stay focused on it and just get through it and I guarantee you there will be a job waiting for you because employers love STEM degrees.”

Eileen had gone on to say how important STEM degrees are, for both men and women, especially now when they are in such high demand in this county.

When asked about how the book came about she told 18 News that it was the pandemic that gave her the time to finally sit down and write the book with her co-author, Jonathan Ward. After having her events and plans canceled due to the lockdown it allowed her to finally create this book about her journey.

The signing was a good way for the community to get a chance to meet a local legend and spend some time in one of the area’s great attractions in Wings of Eagles Discovery Center.

Those looking to purchase the book can find it on Amazon, Barnes&Noble Simon & Schuster, and more.