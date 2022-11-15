ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James Kuhn, 82, was reported missing from Elmira. The alert said that Kuhn is considered vulnerable and has dementia.

Kuhn is described as a 5’10” white man, 170 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Stacia Drive in the City of Elmira around noon on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. He was seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with the license plate DNK-2286.

Anyone with information on Kuhn’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-735-8600.