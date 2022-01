ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was loaded into an ambulance after a hit and run accident outside the Weis Markets in Elmira.

Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded to the grocery store parking lot on North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. and found an elderly lady who was possibly injured.

According to our reporter at the scene the woman was awake and being loaded into an ambulance.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.