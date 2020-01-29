Elderly woman hospitalized after hitting tanker truck in deli parking lot

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An elderly woman has been hospitalized after hitting a propane tanker truck in the parking lot of Southern Tier Provisions Inc, an Italian Market in Bath.

The driver of the truck was inside the deli when he saw the woman strike the truck. The truck driver described the woman as disoriented and said the airbags went off in the car.

A portion of Route 415 was temporarily closed and drivers were rerouted through the market parking lot.

Police, Bath Fire and Rescue and T&R Towing assisted at the scene.