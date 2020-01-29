Breaking News
Corning Inc. employee tests negative for Coronavirus
1  of  3
Live Now
Senate Trial: Day 1 of Questioning (no commentary) Big Game Bound Senate Trial: Day 1 of questioning (with commentary)

Elderly woman hospitalized after hitting tanker truck in deli parking lot

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An elderly woman has been hospitalized after hitting a propane tanker truck in the parking lot of Southern Tier Provisions Inc, an Italian Market in Bath.

The driver of the truck was inside the deli when he saw the woman strike the truck. The truck driver described the woman as disoriented and said the airbags went off in the car.

A portion of Route 415 was temporarily closed and drivers were rerouted through the market parking lot.

Police, Bath Fire and Rescue and T&R Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png
Maps Generator