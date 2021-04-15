Eldridge Park adds Tilt-A-Whirl ride, disc golf course as new season approaches

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldridge Park has announced two new attractions, one coming this season and another that is in the works.

New this season will be a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and the groundbreaking on a nine-hole disc golf course.

Could a new ride be coming to Eldridge Park? The answer is, yes!

Bob Kramarik, President of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society, confirmed with 18 News last week that a new attraction would be coming to the park.

The park will also be combining the Creamery and Lakeside Cafe this year.

Opening day for the 2021 season at Eldridge Park will be May 28 at 5 p.m. They will be open Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 12-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m. Thursday operations will be added in mid-June, as well.

Outdoor amusement parks can welcome back guests at 33% capacity as early as Friday, April 9.

Face coverings, temperature checks, and frequent cleanings will be mandatory and all facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department.

Due to state restrictions, the park says there will not be a fireworks celebration this year.

“We are looking forward to an exciting year with some great additions to the park and some new events while staying within the pandemic safety pandemic safety guidelines of capacity, sanitation procedures, and social distancing,” said Kramarik.