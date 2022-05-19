ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldrige Park is gearing up to open on Memorial Day weekend, with rides, fireworks, memorials, competitions, and a new splash pad in store for this summer.

Eldridge Park Amusements will hold its 2022 Grand Opening on May 27, beginning with the annual Riderless Carousel to honor volunteers who have died. To prepare, students from Thomas A. Edison High School recently helped set up rides at the park.

The park will also be home to the Vietnam Moving Wall from June 29 to July 4. “The Wall will be on display with volunteers reading all the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice nonstop for six days,” the park said in the Grand Opening announcement.

Later in the summer, the annual fireworks display will be moved to Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3. Seven Mountains Media Radio Group has also helped with its Battle of the Bands competition, inflatables, and the fireworks for that weekend. Eldridge Park said the fireworks display will likely be moved back to July 4 next year.

As part of its Family Fun Thursdays series, Eldridge Park announced that the Great DuBois Masters of Variety will come on June 23, Tanglewood on July 28, and the Corning Museum of Glass on August 25. June 12 will also feature the Circus Siren Live Mermaid show.

Car shows and the Elm Chevrolet concert series will also return. The park said a temporary stage will be in place for the season while it looks for funding for a larger, safer permanent stage. Crews will also break ground on a 2,400 square-foot splash pad free to the public.

Schedules for events will be available on Eldridge Park’s social media. Anyone who wants to volunteer can call 607-732-1789.