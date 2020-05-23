Eldridge Park cancels Memorial Day weekend grand re-opening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in 15 years, Eldridge Park will not be celebrating their grand re-opening this Memorial Day weekend according to their Facebook.

The park would have had their grand re-opening on Friday, but it was canceled for the safety of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board of directors decided not to have their grand re-opening, but the park is still open to the community for walking and fun with the family as long as social distancing is practiced.

Eldridge Park Board President Bob Kramarik hopes to open the park soon.

“Eldridge park is a beautiful treasure that we all adore and want to get open as fast as we possibly can,” said Kramarik. “Right now we’re working on possibly getting the mini-golf open first. Then moving on to some of the rides and then finalizing things with our carousel. Will it happen this year? We don’t know.”

Kramarik is asking the community to continue to support Eldridge Park by buying bricks in memory of your loved ones or just monetarily contributing.