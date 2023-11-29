ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new permanent concert stage is one of the new projects at Eldridge Park for next year. Workers from Elmira Structures have been working since early November to get as much done as possible before it gets too cold to work this winter.

Today they were putting together footers they dug up to support the base of the stage. The stage will be near a parking lot to make it close for people to walk to.

“This is part of our master plan, the board of directors has a plan to continue to expand and enhance everything here at the park. The splash pad was new last year, the stage will be new in 2024,” said Bobby Kramarik, president of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society. Kramarik also added, “We moved the location to where you see it here next to the parking lot in a wide open field so we can accommodate more people. This is going to be primarily from music performances, but we’re leaving the door open for other types of performances as well.”

The base of the stage is expected to be completed by spring 2024 and the entire structure is expected to be open by Memorial Day weekend. See a picture of the design below.