Eldridge Park in Elmira speaking out on amusement parks not being able to open in phase 4

According to a post from the Eldridge Park Facebook page, they had already finished getting their park inspected and ready to go for Friday's Phase 4 reopening.

Their plans would quickly change after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that amusement parks would not be allowed to re-open on Friday.

Now, only the miniature golf will be available to residents making a trip to the park.

The statement from the parks page reads,”It appears that the NYS Governor has now changed his NY Forward reopening plan, and we now won’t be allowed to open the remainder of our attractions (aside from mini-golf which opened last weekend) as scheduled this weekend as part of the phase 4 reopening. We apologize for any inconvenience (or sadness) this may cause, but please understand that this is beyond our control. We know you are eager to get out for some summertime fun, and we are ready to go. In fact, the NYS ride inspector was at the Park today, and we are all approved in that aspect. As of now, we are still moving forward with our Signs Around The Lake high school graduation celebration. Unfortunately, the graduates will only be able to enjoy mini-golf because we can’t open the other attractions. Be sure to stay tuned here for the latest developments.”

