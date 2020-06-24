Eldridge Park in Elmira speaking out on amusement parks not being able to open in phase 4

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a post from the Eldridge Park Facebook page, they had already finished getting their park inspected and ready to go for Friday’s Phase 4 reopening.

Their plans would quickly change after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that amusement parks would not be allowed to re-open on Friday.

Now, only the miniature golf will be available to residents making a trip to the park.

The statement from the parks page reads,”It appears that the NYS Governor has now changed his NY Forward reopening plan, and we now won’t be allowed to open the remainder of our attractions (aside from mini-golf which opened last weekend) as scheduled this weekend as part of the phase 4 reopening. We apologize for any inconvenience (or sadness) this may cause, but please understand that this is beyond our control. We know you are eager to get out for some summertime fun, and we are ready to go. In fact, the NYS ride inspector was at the Park today, and we are all approved in that aspect. As of now, we are still moving forward with our Signs Around The Lake high school graduation celebration. Unfortunately, the graduates will only be able to enjoy mini-golf because we can’t open the other attractions. Be sure to stay tuned here for the latest developments.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now