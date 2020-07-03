Eldridge Park paddleboats reopen, July 4 ceremony still on without fireworks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Paddleboats are back at Eldridge Park after receiving approval to reopen.

The paddleboats and mini golf will be open at Eldridge Park Fridays 5-9, Saturdays 12-9 and Sundays 12-8

Concessions such as hot dogs, popcorn, and ice cream are available from the Carousel Creamery.

At 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 4 the park will hold its annual Independence Day ceremony where they will ring the bell 13 times at 2:00 which celebrates the original time of public announcement of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Social distancing guidelines are encouraged for those visiting Eldridge Park.

