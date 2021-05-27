Eldridge Park opening day postponed due to rain

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual reopening of Eldridge Park has been postponed due to rain.

In a statement posted on the park’s Facebook page, due to the forecast for Friday, the opening day event has bee moved to Saturday, May 29 at 12:00 p.m. Opening ceremonies will begin the day with a memorial carousel ride to commemorate the dedicated volunteers that helped build the organization who have passed away.

Saturday night festivities will include live music by Boot Hill Band from 5:00 to 8:00 and brick fire pizza from Campus Pizza.

Dennis James with Crystal City Music will be on the Midway on Memorial Day Monday from 12-3 with his PianoCycle playing some ragtime favorites.