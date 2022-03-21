ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Administrators at Eldridge Park are making the best out of recent vandalism on park property,

In a Facebook post, Eldridge Park issued a statement to an unknown person who allegedly painted graffiti on the side of a storage shed. The post thanked the artist but pointed out that the colors don’t match the beige of the shed. The park then invited the artist to collaborate on future projects as the weather turns for the summer, saying “keep an eye on our pages because we will be hiring for the summer season staff in a short few months.”

In comments on the post, Eldridge Park expressed interest in adding murals to various surfaces on park property. Last year, Community Arts of Elmira and local organizations teamed up to paint a new mural on the tunnel at Eldridge Park.

The park’s full statement can be read below: