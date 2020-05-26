Eldridge Park seeking a waiver to open parts of the park early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Memorial Day Weekend has come and went and a long-standing Elmira Tradition was left untouched. For the first time in 15 years Eldridge Park did not celebrate a Grand Opening on Memorial Day Weekend.

In a video on the Eldridge Park Facebook page, Society President Bob “Bobby K” Kramarik announced that they would not have a grand opening due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and stated that he wanted to make sure all were safe.

Kramarik tells 18 News that Eldridge Park falls in Phase 4 of New York State’s reopening procedures and likely will not be allowed to reopen until at least late June. He also stated that the Park has applied for a waiver to reopen the Mini-Golf Course in advance of Phase 4 by submitting a sanitation and social distancing plan. The status of that application is still unknown.

In the Facebook video, Kamarik says that the park is currently relying 100% on financial contributions in the form of memorial brick sales and donations.

In the meantime, people are welcome to walk around Eldridge Park as long as proper social distancing is maintained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now