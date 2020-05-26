Eldridge Park seeking a waiver to open parts of the park early

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Memorial Day Weekend has come and went and a long-standing Elmira Tradition was left untouched. For the first time in 15 years Eldridge Park did not celebrate a Grand Opening on Memorial Day Weekend.

In a video on the Eldridge Park Facebook page, Society President Bob “Bobby K” Kramarik announced that they would not have a grand opening due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and stated that he wanted to make sure all were safe.

Kramarik tells 18 News that Eldridge Park falls in Phase 4 of New York State’s reopening procedures and likely will not be allowed to reopen until at least late June. He also stated that the Park has applied for a waiver to reopen the Mini-Golf Course in advance of Phase 4 by submitting a sanitation and social distancing plan. The status of that application is still unknown.

In the Facebook video, Kamarik says that the park is currently relying 100% on financial contributions in the form of memorial brick sales and donations.

In the meantime, people are welcome to walk around Eldridge Park as long as proper social distancing is maintained.