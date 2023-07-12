ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Eldridge Park’s splash pad will remain closed until the end of the week.

Two Facebook posts made by the park stated that the splash pad temporarily closed on July 11 due to a sewer blockage caused by the previous night’s storm. The splash pad will remain closed until the Elmira Sewer District is able to make repairs to its infrastructure. Currently, the splash pad is expected to open this Friday for its regular operating hours, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a message sent by New York State’s alert system, the splash pad discharges 70 gallons of water per minute. This water is collected in a holding tank that also collects water from the park’s bathrooms. All of the water from this tank is pumped to a manhole on Westside Avenue.

The capacity of the line that this wastewater flows through was not sufficient to handle the wastewater and the heavy rainfall. This caused some water to come out of the manhole.

At no point did wastewater from the bathrooms flow through the splash pad. This is the second time the splash pad has closed for infrastructure problems since it opened at the end of May.