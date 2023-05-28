ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldridge Park re-opened for the Summer on May 26, 2023, and the festivities began immediately.

Saturday, May 27, 2023, kicked off Train Day at the park in collaboration with the Chemung Valley Railway Historical Society.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., the Sgro Brothers Band will perform.

For Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023, attractions will stay open from 12-8 p.m.

People were excited about the warm weather and familiar attractions that hold many fond memories for the residents who visit annually.

“I grew up coming here, so it’s part of like my family. I remember when we used to have airplanes, and they would fly over the lake. That’s one of my fondest memory,” said Trisha Elwood, Operations Manager at Eldridge Park.

Christian Lopez, an Elmira native, said, “My father and I used to go here every single April 1, Every year, sometimes to do a couple of bass tournaments here once in a while and stuff like that. But we always went here when I was growing up every April 1.”

Normal park hours:

Fridays – 5-9 p.m.

Saturdays – Noon-9 p.m.

Sundays – Noon-8 p.m.

Holiday weekdays – Noon-8 p.m.

Thursdays in late June – 5-9 p.m.

Summer events will be happening in the coming months at the park. To stay current with upcoming events, click here.