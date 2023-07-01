ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Eldridge Park’s splash pad has reopened just in time for the holiday weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the park was able to turn the splash pad back on Friday evening. The splash pad was only operational for a few days before the park had to close it about one month ago. On Friday afternoon, a representative from the Chemung County Building of Grounds Department told an 18 News reporter that the splash pad’s original pumps were not the right kind. New pumps were installed later that day.

Eldridge Park’s Facebook post explained that the electricity that runs to the splash pad is a lower voltage than what the original pumps required. The original pumps could not keep up with the flow, and there was no way to know this until the splash pad was turned on. Due to supply chain issues, it took a few weeks for the park to obtain the correct size of pumps.

Now that it’s operational again, the splash pad will be open every day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

The Eldridge Park splash pad was donated by the Gough family in memory of John T. Gough. According to the same Facebook post, the park will officially dedicate the splash pad to his memory in the near future.

The City of Elmira Parks and Grounds Department, I.D. Booth, and Sheesley’s Sewer Service helped to make the splash pad operational ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.