Election safety amid mail-in voting questions

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – President Donald Trump’s embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement on Friday that says he will “suspend” changes to the United States Postal Service that have prompted concern about mail delays until after the election. Changes that many have been furious over, like removing mailboxes or removing high-speed sorting machines, all ahead of one of the most divisive elections in American history.

18 News reached out to the Director of Elections in Tioga County, Pennsylvania to see how they are going to handle mail-in voting and potential election safety issues.

“We have polling place marshals that will be in place to keep the peace if needed. Penny Whipple, Director of Elections said earlier this afternoon.

On mail-in voting, Whipple gave two different options. “When they get their ballot, they should vote that ballot and return it in the mail in a timely manner so that the ballot can be counted. We also had a ballot box out here in our main security, where our security is at in the courthouse and if they don’t want to put it back through the mail they can actually return it in the ballot box in the courthouse.” Whipple said.

She emphasized that if someone requests and receives a mailed ballot to not hold onto it, you should fill it out and send it in (or drop it off) as quickly as possible.

She said that polling places will be open as usual and that the poll workers in Tioga County are very well respected.