Electric bike stolen in Tioga County, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are searching for an electric bike that was stolen from outside a Wendy’s restaurant on S. Main Street.

The bike was stolen on Sept. 30 between 4-6 p.m. and taken in an unknown direction undetected. The bike is described as a black mountain bike with red lettering with electric assist. The bike is estimated to be worth about $700.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 570-662-2151.